A small Estonian resort town, Tõrva, located in Valga County in southern Estonia, has built a sand sculpture, honouring the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo by Egon Bogdanov.

Pictures: Volodymyr Zelensky honoured with a sand sculpture in Estonia

June 7, 2022

A small Estonian resort town, Tõrva, located in Valga County in southern Estonia, has built a sand sculpture, honouring the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The sculpture depicts Zelensky as part of the Statue of Liberty. The sculpture was designed by a Latvian sculptor Agnese Rudzite Kirillova and erected in collaboration with Yuriy Kosterin, an Ukrainian artist who came to Estonia as a war refugee. It was sponsored by the local entrepreneurs.

It took 72 metric tons of sand to erect the sculpture. The town is planning to surround the statue with other sculptures and call the area Freedom Park; the park will open on 21 June and stay there until the fall.

