Estonia begins installing first bunkers on border with Russia

Estonia has begun installing the first bunkers in southeastern Estonia near the Russian border, part of a wider Baltic Defence Line designed to strengthen defences against potential threats from Russia.
Preparatory work began last week on the installation of the first bunkers in southeastern Estonia, marking a visible new phase in the creation of the Baltic Defence Line. Five bunkers are currently being put in place, with a further 23 planned in the coming months. By the end of 2027, Estonia aims to have installed up to 600 bunkers across its northeastern and southeastern regions.
Kadi-Kai Kollo, Head of the Infrastructure Department at the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment, said the arrival of bunkers represents a significant step forward. “It is a pleasure to note that, alongside the defensive installations already delivered – such as dragon’s teeth and barbed wire – we are now seeing a new tangible addition to the Baltic Defence Line,” she said.
The first phase will comprise 28 bunkers, after which procurement and installation will continue at scale.
Military planning has played a central role in determining where the structures are placed. Lieutenant Colonel Ainar Afanasjev of the Estonian Defence Forces’ General Staff said bunker and trench locations must align precisely with Estonia’s defence plans and the realities of the terrain. “It is essential that these decisions are well thought out and coordinated with the units,” he said.
According to Afanasjev, the bunkers are designed primarily to protect personnel from direct hits by 152 mm artillery shells – a calibre widely used by the Russian armed forces.
The defensive build-up will expand further in the near future, with construction expected to begin shortly on a 3.4-kilometre anti-tank trench. In total, Estonia plans to dig up to 40 kilometres of such trenches as part of the wider defence line.
The Baltic Defence Line, conceived as a comprehensive system of fortifications and obstacles, is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.