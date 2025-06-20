Estonia is building anti-tank ditches on the southeastern border

The Estonian Defence Forces and the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments will begin constructing anti-tank ditches along Estonia’s southeastern border; the ditches are part of the Baltic Defence Line initiative, designed to halt a potential enemy military attack right from the first yards of the national border.
The anti-tank ditches will be built in Setomaa Parish, in close proximity to the Estonian-Russian border. In the future, the ditches will be integrated into a broader defensive zone – a strategically positioned network of defensive support points that will include accommodation facilities, barrier elements, storage areas and other infrastructure.
“The development of the Baltic Defence Line is progressing at a rapid pace. At the end of last year, large quantities of barbed and tripwire, dragon’s teeth, and T-Wall roadblocks arrived,” Armin Siilivask, the project manager for the Baltic Defence Line at the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments, said in a statement.
“We are about to announce the procurement of concrete bunkers, and the first defence strongpoints should be completed in the autumn. The construction of these anti-tank ditches supports the overall integrity of the Baltic Defence Line.”
Reaffirms Estonia’s readiness to defend itself
The goal of the defence line is to increase the speed and effectiveness of responding to a potential military attack – enabling the Defence Forces, together with allies, to stop the enemy from the very first yards. The defence zone also helps reduce losses in both personnel and equipment on the defending side.
“The construction of anti-tank ditches does not imply an immediate military threat to Estonia,” Lieutenant Colonel Ainar Afanasjev, the head of the Engineer Section of the Defence Forces Division, said.
“However, planning and preparing such measures during peacetime is the most effective way to deter threats, provide initial self-defence, and ensure the arrival and positioning of mobilised main units in the event of a military danger. It also reaffirms Estonia’s readiness to defend its independence if necessary.”
The anti-tank ditches are being built in cooperation with the Police and Border Guard Board along the border strip, where the land adjacent to the border infrastructure has previously been cleared during the eastern border development, to improve visibility and prevent trees from falling onto the infrastructure.