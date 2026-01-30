Estonia to ban Russians and Belarusians from buying property

The Estonian interior ministry has begun drafting legislation that would ban Russian and Belarusian citizens who do not hold long-term residence permits from buying real estate in Estonia; the ban would also apply to companies in which such individuals are the beneficial owners.
The ministry argues that the acquisition of property by Russian and Belarusian citizens with unknown backgrounds – those who are in the country “temporarily” or who have arrived only recently – poses a security risk against the backdrop of the Kremlin’s ongoing aggression and that of its satellites.
Although certain restrictions on purchasing real estate in Estonian–Russian border areas and on small islands are already in place, the ministry says they are insufficient and ineffective.
Russian and Belarusian citizens living in Estonia with long-term residence permits would retain the right to buy, sell, inherit, or gift real estate. The ministry says the state knows who these people are, as their backgrounds are vetted before a long-term permit is granted.
As of 9 January, 1,476 Belarusian citizens held temporary residence permits in Estonia, while 1,190 held long-term permits.
On the same date, 7,797 Russian citizens held temporary residence permits, and 70,237 held long-term permits.
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, land registry data show that around 1,000 Russian citizens with no known ties to Estonia have engaged in real estate transactions. These individuals do not have an Estonian personal identification code – typically issued when a residence permit is granted – the ministry said.