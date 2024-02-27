Over 83,000 Russian nationals residing in Estonia

As of 15 February, there are 83,507 Russian citizens living in Estonia with a valid residence permit or right of residence, of whom 73,772 hold a long-term residence permit.
The largest share of Russian nationals reside in Harju County, numbering 40,186. This is followed by East-Viru County with 35,405 and Tartu County with 2,516 Russian citizens.
The fewest, just five Russian nationals, live in Hiiu County. Saare County is home to 62, and Järva County to 95 Russian citizens. The number is also below one hundred in Põlva County, which houses 95 Russian people.
By age, the largest group of Russian citizens in Estonia is between 65-69 years old, totaling 9,387. There are 8,865 Russian citizens aged 70-74, and 8,543 aged 60-64.
The smallest group comprises children under four years old, with 1,036 people. There are 1,689 Russian citizens aged five to nine, and 1,939 aged 20-24. The 10-14 age group has 1,977 Russian people living in Estonia.
According to the data collected during the 2021 census, there were altogether 315,252 ethnic Russians living in Estonia.