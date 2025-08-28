Estonian-founded startup hub Lift99 in Kyiv hit by a Russian missile strike

A Russian missile barrage in Kyiv has damaged Lift99, the startup hub founded by Estonian entrepreneur Ragnar Sass, in one of the latest overnight attacks on the Ukrainian capital.
The Estonian-founded startup hub in Kyiv has been badly damaged in Russia’s latest missile barrage. Ragnar Sass, a co-founder of Pipedrive and the founder of Lift99, said his Kyiv hub manager Maryna was “walking through a sea of shattered glass, tears in her eyes”, after shockwaves tore through the space.
The overnight attack was one of the heaviest in months: over 600 missiles and drones were launched across Ukraine, leaving 17 dead and more than 40 injured in the capital. “These people are someone’s friends, someone’s children, someone’s parents & family members,” Sass wrote. “And frankly, this could happen soon in every single peaceful country, if we don’t stop evil now!”
Lift99 Kyiv, launched in 2018 as a startup community, has also been a hub for resistance. In 2022 its members created Help99, now a global NGO with 60,000 members, which has delivered more than 700 trucks and thousands of drones worth €16 million to Ukraine’s defenders.
Despite the damage, Sass insists the community will return. “Yes – Lift99 was wounded today; we are closed now, but we are more furious than ever… we will build up from the ashes. As Ukrainian founders know the true meaning of resilience!”
The strike that hit Lift99 also damaged international offices in Kyiv, including the British Council and EU delegation buildings, prompting fresh diplomatic protests. For Sass, Europe’s choice is stark: “Stop sending any empty words – buy 10,000 pink rockets as a response to every Mordor attack!”