Estonian NGOs that are helping Ukrainians

Several Estonian NGOs are helping the Ukrainians in the conflict areas as well as transporting the Ukrainian refugees to Estonia; Estonian World gives an overview of the organisations and how people can offer their help.
“For Ukraine!” campaign
Three Estonian NGOs – Estonian Refugee Council, Mondo and the Ukrainian Cultural Centre – have organised a donation campaign, “For Ukraine!”, to help internally displaced people in Ukraine.
“Help to Ukraine”
Estonian Refugee Council has also a special page, “Help to Ukraine”, where it gathers different possibilities of supporting the organisation’s work in Ukraine and its people.
The Estonian Refugee Council is already transporting Ukrainian refugees from the country’s border to Estonia; if you have a relative or loved one who needs help, please contact the bus coordinators as soon as possible.
The Estonian Red Cross
People can donate via the Estonian Red Cross (the page is in Estonian) to support Ukrainians who need food and emergency sanitation and hygienic supplies.
“Support Ukraine”
Estonian startup entrepreneurs, led by Ragnar Sass and Maria Rahamägi, have also started a special campaign page, “Support Ukraine”, that calls on all Estonian businesses to support Ukraine. All the proceeds from the sales of products or services of the companies participating in the campaign will be donated in support of Ukraine fighting against the Russian aggression.
To join the campaign, companies need to complete three simple steps:
- Choose which products or services will participate in the campaign
- Add the “In support of Ukraine” label to them
- Donate all proceeds from sales to the chosen organisation
The campaign also invites companies to display goods produced in Ukraine in separate shops, so that the Estonian people can support Ukraine with their purchases.
The Estonian Rescue Association
The Estonian Rescue Association (the page in Estonian) has been in close contact with Ukrainian rescuers, and they are also asking for help.
With Russian attacks on increasingly critical sites and many rescuers returning from the reserves, Ukrainian rescuers are in need:
Firefighters’ boots
Heat-resistant clothing
Firefighter helmet socks
Firefighters’ suits
Chemical compound identification kits
Drones with thermal camera
Helmet lights
Portable gas detectors
Thermal imaging cameras
Chainsaws
All institutions and people wishing to donate these items can contact info@paasteliit.ee or phone them on (+372) 527 4112. If there is a wish to donate money, it can be made to the Estonian Rescue Association: EE547700771002741382 with “Ukraine” as the reference.
The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine follows the Russian invasion of the country on 24 February. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians already seeking refugee in Poland, Romania and other European countries.
