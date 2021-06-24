Gallery: British Red Arrows air acrobats performing a show in Tallinn

On the Estonian Victory Day, 23 June, the British Royal Air Force Aerobatic team, called the Red Arrows, displayed an airshow over Tallinn Bay.
The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force based at RAF Scampton. The team was formed in late 1964.
The Red Arrows have a prominent place in British popular culture, with their aerobatic displays a fixture of British summer events.
Initially, they were equipped with seven Folland Gnat trainers inherited from the RAF Yellowjacks display team. This aircraft was chosen because it was less expensive to operate than front-line fighters. In their first season, they flew at 65 shows across Europe.
In 1966, the team was increased to nine members, enabling them to develop their Diamond Nine formation. In late 1979, they switched to the BAE Hawk trainer.
The Red Arrows have performed over 4,800 displays in 57 countries worldwide.
