The Estonian parliament demands a no-fly zone in Ukraine

The Estonian parliament on 14 March adopted a resolution addressed to the parliaments of other EU member states and NATO, as well as to the parliaments of other countries regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, in which the legislative body demands a no-fly zone in Ukraine.
In the resolution, supported by 90 MPs of 101, the parliament expressed its support to the defenders and the people of the state of Ukraine in their fight against the Russian Federation “that has launched a criminal war, and calls on showing absolute support to Ukraine in its war for maintaining its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity”.
The resolution underlines that the Russian unprovoked aggression and military activities “constitute a crime against peace with no statute of limitations, and that all war crimes that have been committed will have to be punished”.
The Estonian parliament also asks the UN member states “to take immediate steps to establish a no-fly zone in order to prevent massive civilian casualties in Ukraine”.
Also, the resolution urges all national parliaments to adopt statements that call on their governments to support the imposition of additional sanctions against Russia as well as Belarus that participates in the aggression.
EU and NATO membership for Ukraine
In addition, the Estonian parliament called for “the immediate imposition of a comprehensive trade embargo on the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, which would restrict the capability of the aggressor states to wage war”.
The resolution also calls on states to close their airspace and ports to the Russian aircraft and ships.
The parliament also calls “on the members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to vote for excluding the Russian Federation from the membership of the Council of Europe, and calls on the member states to adopt a relevant decision immediately”.
The Estonian legislature also invites the EU member states to support Ukraine’s official application for the status of an EU candidate state and calls on granting Ukraine a roadmap towards membership of NATO.
