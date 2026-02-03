The US allocates $10 million to Estonia’s defence

The US Congress on 3 February approved the defence budget and the budget for overseas missions, which also include security assistance for the Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania; $10 million was allocated to Estonia through the defence assistance programme Foreign Military Financing.
Altogether, the Congress allocated $200 million to the US–Baltic defence assistance programme and the Baltic Security Initiative.
The Baltic Security Initiative was established in 2020 with the aim of developing the Baltic states’ independent defence capabilities and their interoperability with one another.
Through the programme, a total of $231 million was allocated to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in 2025; $228 million in 2024; $225 million in 2023; $180 million in 2022; and $169 million in 2021. The programme is divided differently among the Baltic states each year according to capability needs.
Funds used to buy US defence industry equipment
In addition, over the years, security assistance has also been allocated to the Baltic states through the US Department of State support programme Foreign Military Financing.
Through it, Estonia has been allocated $10 million in 2025; $9.8 million in 2024; $9.8 million in 2023; $168.5 million in 2022; and $21.1 million in 2021. Estonia’s exceptionally large allocation in 2022 was intended for the procurement of ammunition for the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system.
Funds allocated through both programmes are used to procure US defence industry equipment, services or training.
In addition to HIMARS ammunition, US security assistance has been used to acquire equipment supporting integrated air and missile defence capabilities, communications and connectivity systems, night-vision devices, ammunition – including Javelin missiles and large-calibre artillery shells – coastal surveillance radars, monitoring systems, and battlefield medical supplies.