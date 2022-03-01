Video: Jens Stoltenberg and Boris Johnson in Estonia

The NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, and the prime minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, visit Poland and Estonia on 1 March; Estonian World will broadcast the press conference from Tapa military base in Estonia approximately 4:30 PM Estonian time.
Stoltenberg and Johnson will visit the Tapa military base in Estonia and meet the Estonian prime minister, Kaja Kallas, and the country’s president, Alar Karis.
Kallas, Stoltenberg and Johnson are due to give a joint press conference at 4:30 PM Estonian time.
The leading country of the NATO battlegroup in Estonia is the UK that committed more troops to Estonia, following Russia’s aggression and subsequent invasion of Ukraine.
A military convoy with six Challenger main battle tanks and other armoured vehicles from the Royal Welsh Regiment arrived in Tapa on 25 February.
In December 2019, Johnson made his first foreign visit as his country’s duly elected head of the government to Estonia.