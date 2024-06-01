Estonia has the most expensive broadband in the Baltics

According to cable.co.uk, a British comparison website, Estonia has the most expensive broadband in the Baltic states with an average monthly cost of USD31.21 (€28.80).
Among the Baltics, Latvia has the cheapest broadband with an average monthly cost of USD16.59. Lithuania follows with a price of USD16.94 per month.
In the world rankings, Estonia has the 71st cheapest internet among the 233 countries and territories listed. Latvia is ranked 30th and Lithuania 31st.
All the Nordic countries have considerably higher monthly broadband costs – in Finland, it’s USD38.15 (93rd cheapest in the world); in Sweden, it’s USD34.05 (83); in Denmark, USD38.19 (94); and in Norway, USD80.18 (176th cheapest in the world).
The comparison site analysed 3,405 broadband plans in 223 countries and territories between 7 September and 10 November 2023.
The cheapest broadband is currently offered in Sudan – USD2.40 per month; however, that’s partly due to the collapse in value of the Sudanese pound against the US dollar, the website said in its analysis.
Eastern Europe offers cheaper internet
Solomon Islands is the world’s most expensive country to get a broadband package, with an average package price of USD457.84 per month.
Looking at Eastern Europe, two countries – Ukraine and Romania – make the top ten for the cheapest broadband costs. Monthly internet costs an average of USD7.35 in Ukraine and USD8.60 in Romania. In the region, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Croatia also offer cheaper internet than Estonia.
The 29 countries measured in Western Europe range from the middle to the bottom of the table, with none in the top 50 and two in the bottom 50. The regional average broadband price was USD50.01. The cheapest country in the region was Malta (USD27.01), followed by Italy (USD30.97) and Spain (USD31.99). The most expensive was the Faroe Islands (USD83.86), followed by Norway (USD80.18) and Iceland (USD76.24).
Cable.co.uk is a UK-based comparison website founded in 2005 to help consumers compare broadband, TV, landline and mobile phone deals.