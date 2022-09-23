Estonian autonomous vehicle startup Clevon expands to North America

Estonian autonomous delivery vehicle startup Clevon is expanding its operations to North America, opening what it’s calling a “centre of excellence” and its US headquarters in Dallas, TX.
The new headquarters and the “centre of excellence” are located at the at the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex at the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone.
At the opening on 22 September, the Estonian president, Alar Karis, visited the headquarters, alongside with Brandom Gengelbach, the president and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce and Ross Perot, Jr., the chairman for the Perot Group.
“Clevon is expanding into the North American market as the pressure from businesses to offer on-demand, same day or next day delivery of goods and services continues to skyrocket,” the company said in a statement. To meet this demand, it has brought its autonomous delivery vehicles to North America.
Environmentally friendly, energy-saving vehicles
The company’s unmanned vehicles will drive on public roads and enable the transportation of goods to be more energy-efficient, cost-effective and scalable, it added.
“By expanding into North America, Clevon is furthering its mission to develop vehicles that save energy, are environmentally friendly and contribute towards a climate-neutral economy. We do this by supporting smart and sustainable communities through positively impacting our clients’ carbon emission reduction targets,” Sander Sebastian Agur, the CEO of Clevon, said in a statement.
Clevon 1 is the company’s flagship autonomous multi-platform delivery vehicle. Designed to navigate urban environments with ease, businesses can choose from different models. It has been tested on public roads in Europe for two years and is proven to be safe and reliable, is environmentally focused with zero CO2 emissions, and reduces last mile delivery cost by 30%, the company claims.
Clevon was founded in Estonia in 2008. It’s headquartered in the central Estonian town of Viljandi.