Estonian startup Clevon launches delivery robots in Texas

Clevon, a global autonomous delivery startup that was founded in Estonia, has launched a commercial service in the US, in a Texas town called Northlake; the company manufactures autonomous robot carriers and uses them to service the customers of a company called PostNet.
According to the company, the service has been tested over a few weeks, and local residents who live within a few miles’ radius of the PostNet office have been able to get their parcels delivered by the robot carriers.
“PostNet Northlake provides mailbox and package handling services for the residents and businesses in the community. Clevon’s service offers the convenience of direct doorstep delivery with the continued security these residents want. Clevon will schedule a desired delivery time with each resident, bringing the package directly to them, operating from Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM,” the company said in a statement.
The company’s expansion into the North American market comes as the market needs to offer on-demand, same or next-day delivery of goods continues to skyrocket. Clevon’s driverless robot carriers are driving on public roads and enable the transportation of goods in energy-efficient, cost-effective and scalable ways, according to the company.
Clevon’s autonomous robot carriers have been on public roads in Europe for over three years and have proven safe and reliable, the company asserted.
The company introduced its autonomous robot carrier in Europe to offer autonomous delivery services on public roads, starting with DPD and most recently working with customers including DHL Express Estonia in Tallinn, Colruyt Group in Belgium and IKI stores in Vilnius, Lithuania, delivering groceries.
Clevon was founded in 2022 after spinning off from Cleveron, an Estonian company that produces robotics-based parcel terminals and creates click-and-collect solutions for retail and logistics sectors.