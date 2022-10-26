Estonian company provides a ticketing solution for the Ukrainian capital

Estonian company Ridango has provided the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, with a swipe payment solution for ground public transport.
“It is very important for the people of Kyiv that they can continue their daily activities as efficiently as possible even in the conditions of war, and in a big city, the comfortable functioning of public transport plays a significant role in this,” Vahur Viigimäe, a project manager at the company, said in a statement.
“To make it possible, we have developed a solution where passengers can confirm their right to travel by simply swiping a bank card, a phone or a smart watch. The solution works in buses, trams and trolleybuses, helping Ukraine move towards a better future.”
The Ridango payment solution supports MasterCard and Visa cards (including virtual ones), and by the end of the year, support for Prostir cards, domestic payment cards of Ukraine, will also be added.
Estonian public transport technology company Ridango was founded in 2009 and specialises in the development of public transport ticket systems, real-time systems and payment systems. In addition to Estonia, it provides services in about 30 other countries around the world.
The company’s main clients are local governments, their subdivisions and private public transport operators. In Estonia, the company’s customers include Elron, the Tallinn Transport Department, the Town of Tartu, the Pärnu Public Transport Centre and others.