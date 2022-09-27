Estonian-held education technology hackathon expects participants from 40 countries

From 14 to 16 October, the EdTech Hack 2022 – an Estonian-organised education technology hackathon – is taking place, bringing together up to 60 teams and 300 participants from over 40 countries.
The hackathon will be held virtually, EdTech Estonia, a representative organisation of Estonian education technology companies, said in a statement. The EdTech Hack 2022 will be held over the course of 48 hours.
“The purpose of the hackathon is to develop and test new ideas within your team. These ideas should improve access to education or offer solutions to existing problems. The deadline to submit for each team to submit their ideas is 9 October,” Maria Rahamägi, the event coordinator and the founder of the educational initiative, Edumus, said.
“With the hackathon we are looking for educational solutions, which could bring advances in learning and teaching. Experienced entrepreneurs, educational technologists, early-stage startups and even school students are welcome to submit their ideas.”
Workshops on problem validation, on business models and on the presentation of business ideas will take place within the framework of the hackathon, to support the development of ideas into prototypes.
Focus on the nature of the solutions
The hackathon prize fund is more than €17,000. The main prize in the amount of €8,000 has been awarded by the Estonian education ministry. This year, when evaluating the winners, the ministry’s focus is on the evidence-based nature of the solutions being developed.
With this, the teams participating in the hackathon are encouraged to consider the connections of solutions with scientific research in the field when developing their products and services.
EdTech Hack 2022 will be held as an online event and is open to participants worldwide. The event takes place in English, but most mentors also instruct the teams in Estonian when needed.
Co-organisers of the hackathon are Startup Estonia and the Estonian education ministry. EdTech Estonia is an umbrella organisation of Estonian educational technology companies that brings together 42 different EdTech enterprises.