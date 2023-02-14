Marit Kauk-Kuusik (left) with fellow researchers at a TalTech lab. Photo by TalTech.

Estonian researcher develops solar panels that can be integrated into clothes

By / February 14, 2023 / Leave a Comment / Technology / 2 minutes of reading
Technology section is brought to you by  “CoinsPaid”

A group of researchers led by Marit Kauk-Kuusik, a professor at Tallinn University of Technology, is developing flexible solar panels that can be integrated into clothing.

“Our research group is working on photovoltaic materials. These materials are environmentally friendly and are made up of elements that are widespread in the earth’s crust and relatively cheap,” the researcher said.

“Recently, we have been studying materials called kesterites, and the efficiency of devices based on these materials has already reached 10 per cent, which is one of the current world records,” she added.

The Estonian researchers have been studying materials called kesterites, and the efficiency of devices based on these materials has reached 10 per cent, which is one of the current world records. Pictured, a kesterite found in a mine in Cornwall, the UK. Photo by Didier Descouens, shared under the CC BY 4.0 licence.
The Estonian researchers have been studying materials called kesterites, and the efficiency of devices based on these materials has reached 10 per cent, which is one of the current world records. Pictured, a kesterite found in a mine in Cornwall, the UK. Photo by Didier Descouens, shared under the CC BY 4.0 licence.

Of the solar panels now on the market, silicon panels, which have an efficiency of about 20 per cent, make up 95 per cent. However, silicon production is expensive and silicon panels are robust. 

“When we go out and wear sensors that measure our health parametres, and we listen to music through headphones, it all needs energy,” Kauk-Kuusik said.

A way out would be to cover our clothes, even partially, with flexible lightweight solar panels. This would allow all of us to consume more solar energy at any time, in any place and much cheaper, she added.

About The Author

BNS
BNS is news agency that has operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Its aim is to provide real-time coverage of domestic and international news.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top