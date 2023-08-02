Charlie Battery of the 145th Field Artillery build comrade together with an impromptu dance as a unit to Toto's Africa as light rain falls on their first day of training in Tan-Tan, Morocco on 7 June 2023. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel participated in African Lion 2023, the US Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that took place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from 13 May to 18 June 2023. US Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon.

Estonian robot developer supplies water reuse systems to the US Army

By / / Leave a Comment / Technology / 2 minutes of reading
Technology section is brought to you by  

During the African Lion 2023 exercises held in the Moroccan desert, the United States Army first used the water purification technology developed by an Estonian wastewater treatment robot developer Spacedrip, which allows wastewater to be reused as potable water in a closed cycle.

During the exercises, the US Army tested the company’s technology to ensure water supply at the training base, where water was reused for showers, taps and toilets.

“The technology is installed in mobile sea containers, where wastewater is treated into potable water. Showers and toilets are installed in the containers with the treatment system, which enables water to be reused all in one container,” Joonatan Oras, the CEO and founder of Spacedrip, said in a statement.

“The treatment process is controlled by software, sensors and automation. Automation guarantees clean water and eliminates the need for regular on-site process monitoring and management.”

Spacedrip’s water purification technology is installed in mobile sea containers. Photo by Spacedrip.

Wastewater reuse makes it possible to ensure access to water during exercises or operations where defence forces personnel are located in a hostile environment – such as a desert, a mountain or a tundra, where water is not available and where it is expensive or dangerous to transport water.

The US Army continues to test the Estonian-developed technology to further evaluate the potential of water reuse systems to ensure water supply on a larger scale in the future.

About The Author

Sten Hankewitz
Sten Hankewitz is a lifelong journalist and the Executive Editor at Estonian World. Having lived in Estonia, Spain, the UK and all around the US, he now resides in the New Hampshire Seacoast. He loves to write and besides working at Estonian World and doing some occasional blogging, he writes books and contributes to other outlets in Estonia, Israel and elsewhere. He has strong convictions and he shows them unashamedly. You can follow him on Twitter and like his page on Facebook. You can also write to Sten at sten@estonianworld.com.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top