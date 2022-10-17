Estonia’s Starship partners with Grubhub to deliver in US college campuses

The Estonian-founded robot delivery company, Starship Technologies, has partnered with Grubhub, one of the leading food delivery companies in the US, to provide robot delivery services on college campuses across the United States.
According to Starship, the delivery service is currently available at the University of Kentucky, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Wayne State University, Southern Methodist University and Fairfield University, and will be available at multiple other college campuses later this year.
“More than 170,000 students will have access to robot deliveries across these campuses, joining the list of over 25 schools across the United States where Starship’s robots provide deliveries with its global fleet of over 2,000 robots,” the company said in a statement.
Accessing hard-to-reach areas
“This partnership grows Grubhub’s delivery options on college campuses, providing additional avenues for students to get their favorite meals delivered.”
“Robot delivery solves the unique challenges of accessing hard-to-reach areas that come from operating on a college campus,” Adam Herbert, the senior director of campus partnerships at Grubhub, said.
“With Starship’s robots, students can enjoy a fun, new way to order their favorite meals right to their door – whether that be the library, their dorm, academic hall or another campus building. Offering this type of delivery further improves the Grubhub dining experience as we continue to provide innovative solutions for students and our campus partners.”
Grubhub partners with more than 250 college campuses across the United States to give students the ability to integrate meal plans directly into their Grubhub account and access restaurants both on and off-campus for delivery and pickup.
Starship’s robots have travelled millions of miles
Starship’s robots have made a total of more than 3.5 million autonomous deliveries and travelled millions of miles. The robots can travel up to four miles per hour, carry the equivalent of three bags of groceries and operate in various weather conditions, including rain and snow.
The company was founded by Ahti Heinla and Janus Friis in Estonia in 2014. It’s headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with engineering operations in Tallinn, Estonia and in Helsinki, Finland. Starship also has offices in London; the UK; Germany; Washington, DC; and Mountain View, CA.
Grubhub is an American online and mobile prepared food ordering and delivery platform, based in Chicago, IL, founded in 2004. It is a subsidiary of the Dutch company Just Eat Takeaway, which was founded on a merger between a major UK food delivery company, Just Eat, and the Netherlands-based delivery company, Takeaway.com. Grubhub has over 320,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 US cities.