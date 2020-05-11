An innovation competition hopes to find smart city solutions in Tallinn

The city of Tallinn and the Tehnopol Science and Business Park have announced a Tallinnovation innovation competition to find smart city solutions; the size of the innovation fund in 2020 is €50,000.
Tehnopol, the largest research and business park in Estonia, said in a statement that the organisers hope to support new smart city solutions that “will make the city of Tallinn more modern, more people-friendly, more cost-efficient and more open”.
“The effort should stimulate cooperation between the city and technology firms, creating opportunities to use innovative software products and services. The competition presents a challenge to all companies to find new innovative ideas and solutions after the coronavirus crisis,” Tehnopol, that organises the competition on behalf of the Tallinn city government, said. A representative of the city government added that the “goal is to make Tallinn a balanced, green and safe urban environment for its citizens”.
A new approach
The competition is open to smart city ideas that offer viable alternatives to existing solutions as well as bring a whole new approach to the following focus areas: tourism, the circular economy, community areas, digital services and Tallinn-Helsinki cooperation.
Only companies registered in Tallinn can participate in the competition. Those who submit an idea can receive financial support, pilot their project, receive contacts, advice and resources from the city of Tallinn and use the support of the Tehnopol mentor network.
The competition opened on 11 May and applications can be submitted until 24 August 2020.
