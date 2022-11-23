Machines to take over Tallinn for two days

One of the world’s largest robotics festivals, Robotex International, will take place in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, from 25 to 26 November.
The festival, taking place at Saku Suurhall, will feature robotics competitions, workshops and technology exhibition. During the festival, roboticists will participate in 14 different competitions, divided into different age groups.
Many Estonian-made tech innovations are also on display: electric scooter Tuul, Solaride’s solar car, Milrem’s unmanned vehicles and a range of student projects, such as the Student Formula and ESTCube satellite.
Two new Estonian startups will be presented at the event: Justacart will present an artificial intelligence-based shopping cart and Pickitwise will showcase an autonomous strawberry harvesting robot.
Under the guidance of the Aviation Academy, the visitors participating in their workshop can build a robot and try out how the newly awakened robot solves the given tasks. In the Hollywood flight workshop, one can dive into the behind-the-scenes of the aviation world. The LEGO Spike Prime workshop will test the possibilities of robotics kits.
In Tallinn University of Technology’s workshops, the visitors can practice programming, building a power plant from vegetables or building a strong and durable bridge under the guidance of a civil engineer. The electronics and technology enthusiasts can assemble their own electronic device and program it to work.
The festival will also host a two-day hybrid technology conference. The focus will be on artificial intelligence, defence industry, cyber security, and space; a separate day will be dedicated to education and educational robotics. There will be speakers from the US, Denmark, China, South Korea, Turkey, India and Estonia.
The annual Robotex festival traces its history back to 2001, when it started as an examination event at Tallinn University of Technology.