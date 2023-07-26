Tallinn to host an international digital summit

The 2023 Tallinn Digital Summit, taking place on 5 September, aims to tackle challenges and embrace opportunities for a connected digital future.
The summit, organised by the Estonian government and hosted by the country’s prime minister, Kaja Kallas, brings together several global leaders to Estonia, often cited as one of the world’s most digitally advanced societies. The event takes place on 5 September with the goal to tackle challenges and embrace opportunities for a connected digital future.
“This year’s summit is all about refreshing the agenda of technology and democracy. The world is confronted with the sobering realisation that technology is not a panacea for the challenges of open societies. At the Tallinn Digital Summit, we will bring different decision makers together to look at how democracies can keep up with the pace of emerging technologies, and benefit from the opportunities that these technologies introduce,” Kallas said in a statement.
“In the context of Ukraine’s steadfast fight against Russian aggression, we will explore how democratic digital societies can overcome extreme circumstances while still providing digital services to its citizens, keeping the state running and achieving even higher levels of digital excellence that we all can learn from,” she added.
Renowned speakers giving keynote speeches
The thematic conversation rooms at the summit will feature many renowned speakers sharing keynote speeches.
The first Tallinn Digital Summit was held in September 2017 among the heads of state and government of the European Union member states as part of the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU. It aimed to establish a political debate on the digital future of governments and society within the EU.
This year’s edition of the Tallinn Digital Summit will also be followed back-to-back by the eighth Open Government Partnership Global Summit, which Estonia is hosting on 6-7 September.