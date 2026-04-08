One of the new battery-powered trolleybuses delivered to Tallinn by Škoda Group in April 2026. Photo by Ellen Rudi.
One of the new battery-powered trolleybuses delivered to Tallinn by Škoda Group in April 2026. Photo by Ellen Rudi.

The new Škoda battery trolleybuses enter service in Tallinn

By / / Leave a Comment / Technology / 3 minutes of reading

Škoda Group has unveiled a new fleet of battery-powered trolleybuses in Tallinn, as the Estonian capital presses ahead with efforts to modernise its public transport system and cut urban emissions.

The Czech transport manufacturer presented the vehicles in Tallinn on Wednesday, with officials and journalists taking part in a first test drive.

Under the deal, Škoda will deliver 40 trolleybuses to Tallinn this year: 22 articulated 18-metre Škoda 33Tr vehicles and 18 12-metre Škoda 32Tr models. The contract, which includes maintenance and servicing as well as an option for up to 30 additional trolleybuses, is worth more than €50 million including options.

One of Tallinn’s new Škoda battery trolleybuses on display at the launch event in the Estonian capital. Photo by Ellen Rudi.
One of Tallinn’s new Škoda battery trolleybuses on display at the launch event in the Estonian capital. Photo by Ellen Rudi.

The new models are designed to combine the efficiency of traditional trolleybuses with the flexibility of battery-electric buses. They can travel for up to 25 kilometres without overhead wires, allowing operators greater freedom in route planning and helping reduce the need for visible wiring in city-centre areas.

Joel Jesse, Tallinn’s deputy mayor for transport, said the arrival of the new trolleybuses marked “an important step” in the long-term development of the city’s public transport network.

“Our goal is to keep urban mobility reliable, diverse and resilient, drawing on different energy sources and flexible solutions,” he said.

Tallinn’s new Škoda battery trolleybuses lined up at the depot ahead of entering service. Photo by Ellen Rudi.
Tallinn’s new Škoda battery trolleybuses lined up ahead of entering service. Photo by Ellen Rudi.

Petr Kasenčák, head of bus mobility sales at Škoda Group, said the vehicles were built for the changing needs of European cities.

“They bring together reliability, efficiency and flexibility in a single solution,” he said. “Thanks to onboard batteries, operators can maintain continuous service even in sections without overhead infrastructure, which is increasingly important in dense or historically sensitive urban areas.”

Tallinn’s new trolleybuses will be fully low-floor and fitted with air conditioning, passenger information systems and Wi-Fi. They will also include sliding doors and electric ramps for wheelchair users and passengers with prams. The articulated 33Tr models will have two driven axles, intended to improve traction in winter conditions.

The new trolleybuses feature step-free access and ramps for wheelchair users and passengers with prams. Photo by Ellen Rudi.
The new trolleybuses feature step-free access and ramps for wheelchair users and passengers with prams. Photo by Ellen Rudi.
The interior of Tallinn’s new battery trolleybuses has been designed with low floors, wider access and modern passenger amenities. Photo by Ellen Rudi.
The interior of Tallinn’s new battery trolleybuses has been designed with low floors, wider access and modern passenger amenities. Photo by Ellen Rudi.

Škoda said the vehicles would also be supported by upgraded contact-line infrastructure in Tallinn, which is being modernised to ensure compatibility with the new fleet.

The company, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of electric public transport vehicles, said the Tallinn project reflected a broader shift towards cleaner and more adaptable urban transport systems.

The trolleybuses produce no local emissions and are expected to reduce both air pollution and noise in the city.

Tallinn mayor Peeter Raudsepp takes the driver’s seat during the presentation of the city’s new Škoda battery trolleybuses on 8 April 2026. Photo by Ellen Rudi.
Tallinn mayor Peeter Raudsepp takes the driver’s seat during the presentation of the city’s new Škoda battery trolleybuses on 8 April 2026. Photo by Ellen Rudi.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Start typing and press enter to search

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top