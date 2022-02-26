Live video: Demonstration in support of Ukraine in Tallinn

A large demonstration in support of Ukraine is due to take place at Tallinn’s Freedom Square on Saturday, 26 February, at 3 PM Estonian time; Estonian World will live broadcast the rally.
“We will rally to support the Ukrainian nation and condemn the aggressive war that Russia has started against Ukraine,” the organisers, including the local Ukrainian organisations as well as many Estonian NGOs, announced in Facebook. “We ask the Estonian government, the European Union and NATO to give Ukraine all the possible aid that could help them to resist the aggressor.”
Several Estonian artists will perform at the demonstration, including Ruslan Trochynskyi, who was born in Ukraine, and Stefan, who was born into an Armenian-Estonian family.
The Estonian president, Alar Karis, is also due to give a speech at the demonstration.
Hundreds of people gathered spontaneously in front of the Russian embassy in Tallinn also on 24 February, to protest against the Russian war against Ukraine.
