A Brazilian-founded Estonian startup chosen as one of the best companies at a large investment event

A Brazilian-founded Estonian startup, OriginalMy, that operates in the field of governance and cybersecurity was chosen as one of the best companies at the Annual Investment Meeting, one of the leading investment events in the world, held from 20-22 October in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
The startup was awarded as a “world champion”, as it itself says, in the privacy, data protection and compliance category.
Altogether, five companies were awarded, one in each category: growth; social impact; best use of innovation; climate and environmental impact; and privacy, data protection and compliance. OriginalMy was awarded among companies from Russia, Portugal, Mexico and Malaysia, receiving a prize of USD10,000 given by the government of the United Arab Emirates, the company said in a statement.
Founded in Brazil in 2015 by Edilson Osório, OriginalMy migrated its activities to Europe because of the legal uncertainty in Brazil. In 2018, the company was approved by Startup Estonia, a programme to foster innovation and startups organised by the Estonian government.
“This award is an acknowledgement for the work we are doing at OriginalMy. Being able to represent Estonia at a global event, the largest investor event in the world is at least remarkable. We are very happy for the whole team, and now we want to take all this innovation that we are bringing to Estonia and Brazil, to the rest of the world,” Osório said in a statement.
OriginalMy is a cybersecurity startup, focussed on digital governance and information authentication. Its mission is to prove authenticity using state-of-the-art cryptography and blockchain technology.
Cover: A screenshot from OriginalMy platform.