Startup conference Latitude59 to be attended by over 800 entrepreneurs and 300 investors

Estonia’s startup conference Latitude59 is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022; the conference, to be held from 19-20 May in Tallinn will be attended by over 800 startup representatives and 300 investors from all over the world.
The conference will feature three stages and more than 20 side events, and over 130 speakers will take the stage.
“For Estonians, one thing is always clear: when nothing is certain, anything is possible. We’ve seen some amazing tech solutions emerge from the covid pandemic, now accompanied by the growing feeling of community accelerated by the Russian-Ukrainian war. We’re more than happy to give the stage to the rising stars of this hectic era, to hear about their highs and lows, to learn from them, and to rise together on our shared foundation,” Liisi Org, the CEO of Latitude59, said in a statement.
According to the organisers, last year was a successful one in the startup world. “Estonia witnessed several historical moments like Wise becoming the first Estonian decacorn, sector’s biggest employee-tax-payer Bolt raising a new round every few months, and startups raising a historical €950 million.”
“No doubt, huge changes across the whole startup world will continue. But now, more than ever, we need to start looking beyond numbers and seriously consider topics like sustainability, diversity, impact, but also how to connect science and technology, and how corporations can work together with startups and venture funds to help those in need, and grow as a global community,” Martin Goroshko, the chair of the board of Latitude59, said.
In 2022, Latitude59 is focusing on purpose and inclusion, as the official subtitle of this year’s event also states. “Today, as our hearts are with Ukraine, we’re glad to welcome all Ukrainian startups to the event, for free,” Org noted.
The event team is expecting 2,500 attendees, including investors and startup representatives, corporations, several key players in the startup ecosystems and government officials.