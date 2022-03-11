Estonian business campus to develop a new learning quarter in Tallinn

Estonian business campus Ülemiste City will develop what it says is Estonia’s first international learning quarter that “will cover the entire path of education and become Estonia’s largest investment into international education”.
The new learning quarter will be completed in two years and, according to the business campus, will become home to students at the International School of Tallinn from kindergarten and pre-school to high school, a day care centre, and the IT faculty of the Estonian Entrepreneurship University of Applied Sciences.
“The development, which will cost more than €21 million, will become Estonia’s largest investment into international education,” Ülemiste City said in a statement.
After opening, the learning quarter will provide places in school and kindergarten for over 500 children. Children who speak English or Estonian are all welcome in kindergarten. The campus additionally has an international family medicine and healthcare service, homes and other essentials for families, the business campus said.
“The learning quarter will be based on the principles of the Schools in Motion programme and the learning-promoting school, which were developed in collaboration with the University of Tartu mobility lab. It is characterised by green activity areas surrounding the school, a well-lighted and open learning environment, greenery-covered roofs, and a technology-rich environment,” the campus added.
Ülemiste City is a Tallinn-based business campus that is home to over 500 companies and where over 13,000 people are working, learning and living.