Estonia co-hosts a large economic development summit

Estonia is to co-host one of the largest economic development organisations’ summits on 3 March that is to explore ways that the international economic development community can navigate the crisis while supporting Ukraine.
“Russia’s war on Ukraine has a direct impact on international trade and investment, supply chains and market prices. Many investment promotion agencies and economic development organisations may be surprised to realise how interconnected their constituents may be with Ukraine and the surrounding nations,” one of the organisers, James Samuel York, the director of US business and innovation at Enterprise Estonia, said.
The International Trade Council, Enterprise Estonia and the Estonian foreign ministry are organising a global event for economic development professionals, diplomats and government representatives, exploring ways that the international economic development community can navigate the crisis while supporting Ukraine, Ukrainians and their businesses – both there and in other markets.
“This is an unprecedented event, bringing together more than 500 investment promotion and economic development organisations from around the world who are expected to attend and participate,” York told Estonian World.
Two Ukrainian ministers to speak at the event
Among others, two Ukrainian ministers – Aleksander Griban, a deputy minister at the economy ministry and Anatolii Kutsevol, a deputy state secretary – will be speaking at the event.
The official schedule of the event lists the issues that will be discussed by the panel, together with input from the audience:
- How to provide business continuity and support for investors, exporters, and supply chain
- service providers during a time of unprecedented conflict.
- How to deal with product supply chain issues.
- How to deal with potential political strains on business relationships.
- Best practices on effective communication.
The event will be moderated by Viljar Lubi, the Estonian ambassador to the United Kingdom.
The free event is to take place on 3 March from 5 PM to 6:30 PM Estonian time (3 PM to 4:30 PM UK time, 10 AM to 11:30 AM EST). Estonian World will live stream it, and people can register to participate on the event’s website.
