Estonian firm launches 80-home underground resort in Lapland

In Finnish Lapland, where winter tourism has traditionally revolved around timber chalets and glass-roofed cabins, a new development is taking a markedly different architectural approach; Kaamos Lodge, which has now opened to guests, consists of 80 underground concrete modular homes manufactured in Estonia by the Harju County–based company Revonia.
The resort, commissioned by the Finnish tourism operator Explore the North, represents one of the region’s largest recent tourism investments. Under a contract signed in 2024, the total value of the project was approximately €6 million.
Instead of conventional wooden lodges, the developers opted for prefabricated concrete units installed beneath the surface of a hillside site. All 80 modules were produced in Estonia, transported fully finished and installed locally. Each unit measures 30 square metres, weighs 40 tonnes and sits beneath up to a metre of earth. From concept and engineering design to on-site installation, the process took around eighteen months.
The stepped layout responds directly to the terrain. Positioned along a slope, the homes are arranged so that the grass roof of one forms the ground level for the next.
The configuration preserves open views across the valley while limiting visual intrusion between units. Much of the complex is visually integrated into the landscape rather than imposed upon it.
For Revonia, which has operated for more than a decade and is known in Estonia for its vaulted cellars and cave-style saunas, the project marks its largest undertaking in Finland to date. According to its chief executive, Rauno Oja, demand in the Finnish market has shifted towards longer-term, lower-maintenance construction solutions.
“Developers are no longer seeking short-term fixes,” Oja said. “They are thinking about longevity and about creating businesses that can be sustained over generations. A concrete structure covered with earth provides structural stability and reduces the need for major renovation over time.”
The choice of material and design also reflects operational considerations. Concrete modules protected by earth are less exposed to wind, heavy snowfall and temperature fluctuations – a practical factor in northern Finland’s climate.
Johan Väisänen, chief executive of Explore the North and owner of Kaamos Lodge, described the decision to build 80 units simultaneously as a significant commitment. “We wanted to differentiate ourselves from standard Lapland accommodation, but practicality was essential,” he said. “Low maintenance and durability were key factors. Our focus is on hosting guests rather than maintaining buildings.”
Each 30-square-metre home is fully equipped and can be installed in a single day once delivered to site. In recent years, Revonia has expanded from niche architectural structures into turnkey residential and hospitality projects.
As Lapland continues to attract increasing numbers of long-haul visitors, Kaamos Lodge introduces a model that departs from the region’s established timber aesthetic – embedding accommodation into the landscape rather than building above it.