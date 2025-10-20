Estonian robotics firm Starship plots expansion across US cities

Estonian-founded robot delivery company Starship Technologies has closed a USD 50 million funding round, which it plans to use to scale up its autonomous delivery operations across cities in the United States.
The company has now raised more than USD 280 million in total funding.
“Having proven that autonomous delivery works across multiple European urban markets and US university campuses, the company is now positioned to transform American urban logistics,” Starship said in a statement, adding that its robots have completed nine million deliveries and are now making two autonomous crossings every second.
“Delivery robotics is the next wave of urban logistics, shaping a once-in-a-generation shift in how goods move through cities,” said Ahti Heinla, a co-founder and the chief executive of Starsip, said.
Reaching millions of Americans
“We own European urban markets; we own US campuses. Now it’s time to replicate this proven success in American cities. Millions of US consumers will soon experience sub-30-minute delivery by Starship robots as the new standard,” the company said.
The funding round saw participation from Plural, Karma.vc, Latitude, Coefficient Capital, SmartCap (funded by the European Union – NextGenerationEU) and Skaala.
“The capital will accelerate US market penetration, expand the robot fleet and strengthen partnerships with major retailers seeking proven autonomous delivery infrastructure,” Starship noted.
Founded in 2014 by Skype co-founders Ahti Heinla and Janus Friis, Starship describes itself as the world’s leading autonomous delivery company, having completed more than nine million deliveries and operating a fleet of over 2,700 robots across more than 270 locations in seven countries.