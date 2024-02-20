Estonian startups employees earn more than twice the average

According to Statistics Estonia and Startup Estonia, 17,403 people worked at least one day in Estonian startups in 2023, and their average gross salary totalled €4,253, more than twice the Estonian average.
Employees aged 41-50 earn the highest average gross monthly salary in Estonian startups, which was as much as €5,134 per month on average as of the end of 2023. They are followed by foreign top specialists, who earn an average of €4,827 per month.
The manager of Startup Estonia, Eve Peeterson, said that, as in other sectors, the number of jobs in the startup sector has decreased somewhat over the past year.
“Compared with the beginning of the year, the number of employees has decreased by about four per cent, which is quite expected considering the current economic situation and the desire of entrepreneurs to maintain turnover and profitability. This is very sensible in the business sense and here the startup sector does not differ in any way from companies in the normal economy,” Peeterson said.
Of Estonian startup sector employees, almost 69 per cent or 11,926 people have Estonian citizenship and 29 per cent or 4,988 employees are foreigners, of whom, in turn, 82 per cent have come to work in Estonia from outside the European Union.
Immigration policy clips the tech sector’s wings
Peeterson pointed out that the lack of talent in Estonia is still an acute problem, especially among top specialists with specific skills.
“It can be concluded from the increase in the average salary that employees with low qualifications are given up first, but high-paid talents are kept, and their salaries have likely also increased,” the head of Startup Estonia said.
According to her, recruiting foreign talent is often the only way for local startups and growth companies to develop and grow.
“At the same time, we have set a limit of 0.1 per cent of the Estonian population or 1,303 people a year, which dates back to the 1990s, for the immigration of foreign workers, which clearly clips the wings of Estonia’s technology sector,” Peeterson said.
More men than women in the startup business
According to the data of the Tax and Customs Board, as of the end of 2023, Wise was the largest employer in the Estonian startup sector with 1,899 employees, while the company increased the number of employees by 114 people over the year.
The second largest employer was Bolt, which employed 1,278 people. Also among the top five as of the end of last year were Playtech with 644 employees, Pipedrive with 418 employees and Veriff with 259 employees.
The majority, or 66 per cent, of the employees of the startup sector have a higher education, holding either a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree. Altogether 62 per cent of employees in the startup sector are men and 38 per cent are women. The average employee is also quite young – 45 per cent of employees are aged 31-40 and three per cent are aged 21-30.
Top specialists make up the largest group of employees in the Estonian startup sector, accounting for 49 per cent of all employees. Altogether 13 per cent of employees work in management positions, 70 per cent of managers are men and 30 per cent are women, and 23 per cent of managers are foreigners. Office workers and customer service representatives make up 21 per cent of the workforce, 11 per cent worked as technicians and mid-level specialists in the startup sector last year.