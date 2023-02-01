Ryanair to close seven routes from Tallinn

Low-cost carrier Ryanair has decided to close seven routes from Tallinn at the end of March – Paris, France; Billund, Denmark; Dublin, Ireland; Malta; Naples, Italy; Nuremberg, Germany; and Paphos, Cyprus.
The airline will continue to serve eight destinations from the capital of Estonia: London, the UK; Milan, Italy; Stockholm, Sweden; Barcelona, Spain; Vienna, Austria; Berlin, Germany; Rome, Italy; and Venice Treviso, Italy.
“The closure of lines by Ryanair will not significantly affect our connectivity to the world, as almost half of our passengers fly via the major hubs – Helsinki, Riga, Frankfurt, Stockholm and Warsaw – and new carriers will come to the destinations with stronger demand,” Eero Pärgmae, a member of the management board of Tallinn Airport, said in a press release.
Of the services to be closed by Ryanair, also Air Baltic flies to Paris. Regarding other routes, Tallinn Airport will be negotiating with various airlines that might be interested in serving these routes.
“The aviation market is showing signs of a stabilisation of the post-COVID boom. The reasons cited include weakening performance of routes, rising costs and a shortage of aircraft, as both Boeing and Airbus are currently unable to supply airlines with the promised number of new aircraft,” Pärgmae added.
In the summer 2023 season, there will be direct flights from Tallinn Airport to nearly 50 destinations, operated by 15 airlines.