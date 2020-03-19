Foreign ministry’s flight information and travel options for returning to Estonia

According to the Estonian foreign ministry, many passenger transport companies have reduced the numbers of departures or even cancelled departures, but there are still travel options available for returning to Estonia; all travellers must remember that restrictions imposed by many countries can become even stricter at very short notice and be extended, so there will be less options for travelling.
According to the information available to the Estonian foreign ministry, the current travel options for returning to Estonia are the following:
From Malaga, Spain, a Nordica special flight, register for the flight
Berlin (Ryanair)
The UK:
– London (Ryanair, Easyjet); see also: flight from Norwich
– Norwich-Stockholm-Tallinn (Nordica), 21 March, more information
– Edinburgh (Ryanair)
Frankfurt (Lufthansa) – up to 31 March
Istanbul (Turkish Airlines) – it is possible to fly from 19-26 March, flights are suspended from 27 March until 17 April
Copenhagen (SAS) – although the Danish borders are closed for foreigners, Estonians are allowed to transit through Copenhagen
Malta (Ryanair) – according to the current information, regular flights will be suspended from 21 March
Minsk (Belavia) – next flights 19, 26, 28 March
Moscow (Aeroflot) – up to 19 March. The Moscow-Tallinn train will suspend operations on 20 March
Pahphos (Ryanair)
Stockholm (SAS)
Weeze (Ryanair)
Passenger ferries between Helsinki and Tallinn continue to operate. At present, Tallink continues to operate vessels between Estonia and Finland according to a changed schedule, but passengers are urged to check that they have the right to enter the destination country before purchasing a ticket. Passengers should monitor the ferry operators’ websites for the latest information from Tallinki, Eckerö Line or Viking Line.
Tallink has announced that its vessel, the Star, will start to operate between Sassnitz, Germany, and Paldiski, Estonia, departing from Paldiski every other day at 8:00 AM local time and from Sassnitz every other day at 7:00 PM local time. The first trip will take place from Tallinn to Sassnitz today, 19 March, at 6:00 PM local time. The duration of the journey is approximately 20 hours. The vessel accommodates 100 lorries and 10 passenger vehicles, and the ship can take 330 passengers.
Only passengers with vehicles and those who have the right to enter the destination country will be allowed to travel, providing the vessel has capacity for passengers in addition to cargo. Passengers without vehicles will not be allowed to travel. The vessel will prioritise transport of food and medical supplies. All passengers will be accommodated in cabins. Bookings for the Star can be made via the Tallink Cargo Estonian call centre or +372 612 8686.
Flights from other locations:
Finnair will continue to fly to Thailand until the end of March. From 1 April to 30 June, flights have been cancelled. Travellers are allowed to transit through Finland from international airports and ports. For example, people are allowed to travel from Vantaa Airport or the Port of Turku to the Port of Helsinki in order to take the ferries to Tallinn. No additional travel documents (eg ferry tickets, etc) have to be presented.
From Vietnam to Europe – Qatar, Emirates, Turkish and China Airlines. Flight schedules are published one day in advance; Noibai Airport hotline: 1900 636 535
From the US to Europe (for example, to larger capital cities):
New York JFK to London Heathrow (Delta), once a day from 16 March
Detroit to Amsterdam (Delta), once a day
Newark Liberty to Frankfurt, Munich, Brussels (United), according to the current information, until the end of March once a day
Washington, DC, to Frankfurt (United), according to the current information, until the end of March once a day
Travellers should contact the passenger service providers for bookings.
Self-isolation for 14 days, except for people who work in Finland
In partnership with the Estonian company, AlphaGIS, the Estonian foreign ministry has also created a new digital overview map with the current transit options available when returning to Estonia (valid at 19 March at 9:00 AM).
Estonians returning from abroad must self-isolate at home for a period of 14 days. The aim of the self-isolation is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The foreign ministry would like to remind all Estonian residents that non-essential travel should be avoided where possible, even is the travelling is allowed. Additionally, all travellers must monitor their health.In relation to commuting between Estonia and Finland, and Estonia and Latvia, travellers must note the Finnish authorities yesterday clarified that cross-border workers will not have to adhere to the 14-day self-isolation requirement.
The chief of the Estonian state of emergency, prime minister Jüri Ratas, has also issued a decree according to which people who are permanent residents of Estonia, but who work in Finland and who do not have virus symptoms, are exempt from the 14-day self-isolation requirement. It is possible to travel between Estonia and Finland without the self-isolation requirement once in a period of seven days – ie it is not possible to return to Estonia more frequently than once a week. All travellers must consider their own and other people’s health.
