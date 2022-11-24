The Estonian government sets the 2023 immigration quota at 1,307

The Estonian government established a cap for immigration for 2023 at 1,307 people and, by an order of the interior minister, the number will be distributed between different fields based on the applicant’s reason for applying for a residence permit and the reason for granting one and in accordance with proposals by ministers responsible for their fields.
As the need for labor has grown in Estonia in recent years and as a result, the annual cap has been reached, this year, too, the immigration quota is to be set at the maximum permitted share of 0.1 percent of the permanent population of Estonia, spokespeople for the interior ministry said.
Lauri Läänemets, the Estonian interior minister, said the immigration cap for 2023 aimed to foster economic development in Estonia and the inclusion of foreign labor in areas where the need for specialists is direst.
“I deem it reasonable that by distributing the quota in a targeted manner we can manage immigration and thereby ensure that Estonia is open to foreign people who support the development of our economy and society,” Läänemets said.
Alleviating the labor shortage
“By setting an immigration quota, we want to alleviate labor shortage in areas where the need for it is most urgent and where the shortage hinders the growth and development of businesses. In this regard, we’re guided by previous years’ statistics on residence permits and registration of short-time employment.”
A specific portion of the quota is earmarked for creative workers and athletes, journalists and foreign nationals who take up residence in Estonia based on a foreign agreement.
Similarly to previous years, all ministries had the opportunity to present their proposals for how the 2023 immigration quota is to be distributed. Said proposals were submitted by the economy ministry, the culture ministry the foreign ministry.
As a result of quota distribution, 600 fixed-term residence permits can be granted for foreign nationals in the area of manufacturing, 200 in construction, 100 in storage and warehousing, five for entrepreneurship, five based on a foreign agreement, 19 for working in a performing arts institution as a person engaged in creative activities within the meaning of the law, and 30 for professional activities as an athlete, coach, sports referee or sports worker at the invitation of the corresponding sports association. The remaining part of the quota for 313 people can be distributed freely.
The quota is decreasing
In the event that the quotas of the distribution categories have been reached, people seeking to work in these fields can apply for a residence permit for work on an equal basis with other fields.
The number of permanent residents of Estonia has decreased compared with 2021, thus, the immigration quota will also be smaller next year, having been 1,311 in 2022.
The immigration quota mainly regulates immigration to Estonia for work and entrepreneurship from third states. The quota covers fixed-term residence permits granted for the purpose of work and entrepreneurship and those granted based on a foreign agreement.
The quota does not include ICT workers and foreigners working in startups or engaged in startup entrepreneurship. The quota also does not cover family-related immigration, immigration for study or work as an academic, for the purpose of acting as a major investor or working as a top specialist receiving 1.5 times the average salary in Estonia.
The quota also does not include citizens of the European Union and their family members, citizens of the United States, United Kingdom and Japan or people seeking international protection.