Three-day startup conference in Tartu to feature international speakers

At the end of January, one of the biggest business conferences in the Baltics, the sTARTUp Day, will take place in Tartu, Estonia, and is to feature a speaker from a global company like Fiverr.
The conference is taking place from 29-31 January, lasting for three days with four stages and over 40 seminars, the organisers said in a statement. Altogether the event, that the organisers are calling a “festival”, is expecting over 120 speakers and 4,000 guests.
One of the keynote speakers at the conference is Andres Schabelman, the VP for expansion at Fiverr, one of the world’s largest freelance marketplaces. Schabelman is going to share his lessons from Airbnb (where he used to work as the international expansion leader) and Fiverr and how to scale companies with heart, the organisers said.
The chance to win up to €200,000 investment
The conference also includes futurist Jeremy Goldman who will talk about predicting the successful startup of tomorrow. Hermione Way, the former head of European communications at Tinder, will talk about her learnings from 10 years of marketing in startups.
“The sTARTUp Day is the place were startuppers, investors, executives, world-class experts and the media meet – and that’s how great ideas are born,” the organisers said in a statement.
At the conference, startups also have the opportunity to present their business ideas in front of 4,000 visitors and win up to €250,000 investment from investors or €10,000 equity-free cash. During the competition, startups will be able to meet potential investors, partners, clients and be enlisted among the best startups in the region, the organisers asserted.
Cover: sTARTUp Day 2020 advertised on the event’s stage in 2019.