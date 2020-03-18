Two Estonians included in the Forbes top young entrepreneurs in Europe list

The London-based fashion designer, Roberta Einer, and the Manchester-based entrepreneur, Martin Vares, are included in the “Top Young Entrepreneurs of the Forbes Under 30 2020” list.
“At a time of great global uncertainty, it is hard to see beyond the doom and gloom. Fortunately, our fifth annual Under 30 Europe list delivers a much needed dose of optimism. Here we highlight the young visionary leaders brashly reinventing business and society,” the magazine said.
“This year’s list is the result of thousands of international nominations, months of investigative reporting and the seal of approval from our panel of blue ribbon judges. The result: 300 young visionaries boldly redefining ten industries across 32 European countries.”
Roberta Einer (28) is listed among 30 creative figures in the “art & culture” category. “Estonian-born Roberta Einer moved to London at 15 to pursue fashion. At 28, she’s shown her namesake collection in London Fashion Week 10 times. Her clothes have been worn by the likes of Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Rihanna. She uses her influence to advocate for gender equality in Estonia, and has worked with Care Bears in a collaboration where 20% of sales went to Care Org, which fights poverty in developing nations,” Forbes said.
Her signature style is characterised by maximalist embellishments and illustrative, tonal embroideries. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, a British broadsheet, Einer said that while she learned her trade at the ateliers of some of the world’s best designers, she attributed her interest in embroidery to her Estonian grandmother.
Cloud manufacturing
Martin Vares (27), the founder of Fractory – an Estonian-founded, Manchester-based cloud manufacturing platform that reduces procurement time – is included on the “manufacturing and industry” list. His company that has clients in 15 countries was also recently recognised at the 2019 national British Chamber of Commerce awards, winning in the “Best Use of Tech” category.
“It’s an honour to be recognised by Forbes, given the calibre of young leaders and entrepreneurs in our sector. I’d like to acknowledge my colleagues at Fractory for their dedication, talent and hard work which has been crucial in getting the company to the stage where we can receive such accolades,” Vares said in a statement.
“The future for cloud manufacturing is very exciting. Bringing our offices to Manchester has been one of the main propellants of growth for us. The local engineering community is very open to innovative solutions to further cement the world-leading position in the manufacturing industry,” he added.
Cover: Roberta Einer and Martin Vares (collage).