Wizz Air launches first direct flights between Tallinn and Budapest

Wizz Air has launched its first direct air service between Tallinn and Budapest, marking the first time the Estonian capital has been connected to Hungary’s capital by regular direct flights.
The new route, inaugurated on Thursday, 11 December, operates three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays – with a flight time of two hours and 20 minutes.
Tallinn Airport described the route as a significant addition to its network. “Budapest is a well-established destination for culture, spa tourism and business travel, and demand for direct flights has existed for some time,” said Margot Holts, Head of Marketing and Communications at Tallinn Airport. “Until now, passengers have had to rely on connecting flights. Wizz Air’s rapid expansion in Tallinn this winter underlines the strength of our cooperation and brings travellers more affordable and convenient connections.”
Wizz Air said the new service formed part of a broader expansion of its operations in Estonia. “Tallinn is a strategically important destination within our network, and we see strong growth potential here,” said Salvatore Gabriele Imperiale, the airline’s Communications Manager. “This winter, alongside Budapest, we are introducing new direct routes to Kraków and Venice, as well as daily flights to Vilnius.”
The airline said the expanded network would give Estonian travellers greater access to European destinations, while also making Estonia more accessible to visitors from across the continent.
Wizz Air now offers flights from Tallinn to Budapest, Kraków, London and Venice, with daily services to Vilnius scheduled to begin in December 2025. A new route to Gdańsk is planned for May 2026.
Founded in 2004, Wizz Air operates a fleet of more than 200 aircraft and serves over 190 airports in 54 countries. The airline employs more than 8,200 people and operates more than 750 routes across Europe and beyond.