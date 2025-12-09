Many new flights to launch from Tallinn Airport

A plethora of new flights are to launch from Tallinn Airport over the course of the winter and the next summer, most notably direct routes to Düsseldorf, Germany; Venice, Italy; and Krakow, Poland.
The winter flight schedule is bringing new direct flights from Tallinn to Budapest, Hungary; Funchal, Portugal; Krakow, Poland; and Venice, Italy. On the Vilnius, Lithuania, route, daily flights with Wizz Air will be added, and the number of flights to Copenhagen, Denmark, will also increase, according to Tallinn Airport.
The Krakow and Venice routes will be serviced by Wizz Air, a Hungarian ultra low-cost airline. The Funchal route will be serviced by airBaltic, the Latvian flag carrier.
Starting from 12 December, Wizz Air will also launch daily direct flights to Vilnius.
The Hungarian airline will service the Krakow route three times a week, the Venice route twice a week and the Vilnius route daily. The carrier also flies from Tallinn to London three times a week.
Saaremaa to have a connection with Helsinki
airBaltic has announced its flight schedule for the upcoming summer 2026 season, introducing direct flights from Tallinn to Athens, Greece; Hamburg, Germany; and Vienna, Austria. Flights to all three destinations will operate twice a week.
Additionally, flight frequency will increase on two existing routes: Copenhagen will be served up to seven times a week during peak season, and Munich, Germany, up to six times a week (up from 5). In the summer of 2026, airBaltic will offer direct flights from Tallinn to more than 25 destinations across Europe.
Eurowings, a low-cost carrier owned by Lufthansa, will open a direct route between Tallinn and Düsseldorf in the spring of 2026. The route will operate twice a week.
The UK’s third-largest airline and biggest tour operator, Jet2, will start Christmas-season flights to Tallinn from Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham.
In addition to Tallinn, Saaremaa will have a new air connection with Finland in the coming summer. Finnair is to open a seasonal route between Kuressaare and Helsinki, operating three times a week.