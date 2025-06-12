Photo : Eiliki Pukk / Brand Estonia

15 best summer events in Estonia to experience in 2025

From world-class music and film festivals to age-old cultural celebrations, Estonia’s summer is packed with events to suit every taste.

Whether you’re into music, film, food or folklore, there’s something happening every week in every corner of the country. To help you make the most of the sunny season, Estonian World has picked 15 unmissable summer events for 2025 – a line-up that captures the creativity, diversity and spirit of Estonia.

Tallinn Rock Festival

Unibet Arena, Paldiski Mnt 104B, Tallinn

From Friday, 27 June to Saturday, 28 June

Tallinn Rock Festival is set to shake the Unibet Arena with a heavyweight line-up spanning classic rock to heavy metal. Headliners include genre giants Powerwolf, Kreator and Dream Theater, joined by a mix of international acts and up-and-coming Estonian talent. With two stages – one indoors, one outdoors – running side by side, the music rolls on from 3pm to 12.30am each day. Expect plenty of food and drink stalls to keep you fuelled throughout.

Laulupidu & Tantsupidu – Estonian Song and Dance Festival

Tallinna Lauluväljak, Pirita tee 16, Tallinn

From Thursday, 3 July to Sunday, 6 July

Held every five years, Estonia’s Song and Dance Festivals are powerful expressions of national identity. The tradition began in 1869, with the Song Festival later becoming a symbol of unity and quiet resistance during Soviet rule. Dance was added in 1928, with the first full-scale dance festival following in 1934.

Today, tens of thousands of performers take part, weaving together music, heritage and a strong sense of community. In 2003, UNESCO recognised the tradition as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Expect vast choirs, intricate folk dances, colourful costumes – and a truly unforgettable atmosphere.

While the main events are ticketed, one of the most loved – and completely free – highlights is the Song Festival procession on 5 July. Winding along a five-kilometre route from central Tallinn to the Song Festival Grounds, the parade draws huge crowds as thousands of performers march in traditional dress, singing and dancing through the streets.

Photo : Aivar Pihelgas / Brand Estonia

KiKiMu Festival

Jäneda Õppekeskus, Lääne-Virumaa

From Friday, 11 July to Sunday, 13 July

Set in the scenic countryside of Jäneda, KiKiMu is a multidisciplinary arts festival that blends visual art, music and film. This year’s line-up features musicians Maria Kallastu, Alonette and Nazar, with more names still to come.

The art programme includes works by British fashion photographer Isla Mathieson and celebrated Estonian artists Edith Karlson and Kris Lemsalu. Film lovers can enjoy a curated mix from Kino Sõprus, along with rare archival finds from the Järva-Jaani Cinema Museum.

Open Farm Days – Avatud Talude Päevad

Estonia

From Saturday, 12 July to Sunday, 13 July

Organised by Estonia’s agriculture ministry, Open Farm Day offers a rare chance to step into the heart of the country’s rural life. Farms big and small open their gates to visitors, with petting zoos, tractor rides, guided tours, food tastings and hands-on workshops on offer. It’s a chance to see how local food is grown and meet the people behind Estonia’s sustainable farming scene – a wholesome day out for families, foodies and animal lovers alike.

A full list of participating farms and their programmes is available online, so visitors can plan their route and make the most of the weekend.

The Open Farm Day in Estonia in 2018.

Tallinn Maritime Days Tallinna Merepäevad

Various locations in Tallinn

Monday, 14 July

The Tallinn Maritime Days is Estonia’s biggest maritime and family festival, turning the capital into a lively celebration of its seafaring roots. The action unfolds across three main hubs: the Old City Harbour Cruise Area, the Seaplane Harbour (Lennusadam) and the Noblessner Port Quarter.

Each offers its own vibe, with everything from port-to-port sea taxis and ship tours to live music, kids’ zones, craft markets and historical displays. As a UNESCO City of Music and a key Baltic Sea port, Tallinn embraces its maritime past – and this festival is one of summer’s standout highlights.

Photo : Brand Estonia

Pärnu Music Festival

Pärnu Concert Hall and other locations

From Wednesday, 16 July to Saturday, 26 July

Founded in 2011 by conductor Paavo Järvi and the Järvi family, the Pärnu Music Festival has grown into Estonia’s leading classical music event. Set in the laid-back seaside town of Pärnu, it pairs world-class performances with the Järvi Academy’s mentoring programme for young talent.

The line-up ranges from soloists and chamber groups to full orchestras, combining musical intimacy with artistic excellence. Whether you’re a classical devotee or just dipping your toe in, it’s a rich cultural escape in a relaxed coastal setting.

Photo : Pärnu Music Festival

I Land Sound

Illiku, Saaremaa

From Thursday, 17 July to Sunday, 20 July

Set on the enchanting Illiku islet, I Land Sound is a four-day festival that fuses electronic music, art and holistic wellbeing. Alongside a vibrant line-up of DJs and live acts, you’ll find immersive art, yoga sessions, sound healing and hands-on creative workshops.

But this is more than just a music festival – it’s an invitation to unplug, slow down and reconnect with nature, community and yourself. With its island setting, eco-conscious ethos and soul-soothing vibe, I Land Sound offers one of Estonia’s most distinctive summer experiences.

Photo : Priidu Saart / Brand Estonia

FIA WRC Delfi Rally Estonia

Based in Tartu, with stages across South Estonia’s rural municipalities

From Thursday, 17 July to Sunday, 20 July

Rally Estonia is the Baltic region’s biggest motorsport event and a key stop on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar. Celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2025, it turns South Estonia’s gravel roads into a high-speed, high-stakes track for the world’s top rally drivers.

Known for its fast pace and technical challenges, the action goes beyond the course – with a major service park and expo at the Estonian National Museum in Tartu, plus family zones and entertainment at multiple stages. Spectator areas offer great views, facilities and plenty to do. A must for motorsport fans and adrenaline junkies alike.

Photo : Jaanus Ree / WRC Rally Estonia

Valga Hot Shorts

Valga Cultural Centre, Kesk 1, Valga

From Friday, 18 July to Sunday, 20 July

Launched as part of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 programme, Valga Hot Shorts brings together a sharp selection of short films from Estonia and beyond. Centred on the theme “the paradox of adapting”, the festival explores everything from climate anxiety to personal pace through five thought-provoking strands: The Universe of Good Thoughts, Boldness to Adapt, The Odyssey of Clutter, Planetary Boundaries and Tempo Tango.

Expect youth film premieres, family-friendly screenings and a special nod to David Lynch. For a few cinematic days, Valga becomes a vibrant hub for bold ideas and cross-generational storytelling.

Saaremaa Opera Festival

Kuressaare Castle, Saaremaa Island

From Tuesday, 22 July to Sunday, 27 July

Set against the backdrop of the fairytale-like Kuressaare Episcopal Castle, the Saaremaa Opera Festival is the Baltic region’s most prestigious opera event. Since 1999, it’s drawn thousands with its open-air stage, intimate atmosphere and world-class performances.

Each year, a leading opera company takes centre stage – in 2025, it’s the Daegu Opera House from South Korea. Expect timeless classics, gala nights and folk dance performances under the stars in one of Estonia’s most enchanting settings.

Viljandi Folk Music Festival

Viljandi Castle Hills and Viljandi city centre

From Thursday, 24 July to Sunday, 27 July

A cornerstone of Estonia’s cultural calendar, the Viljandi Folk Music Festival is one of Northern Europe’s largest folk gatherings. More than 75 concerts take place across the town centre and its scenic castle ruins, featuring a mix of international artists and homegrown talent.

Born out of Estonia’s post-independence folk revival, the festival stays true to its roots while welcoming global influences. Alongside the music, expect craft markets, dance workshops and a warm, communal spirit – a vibrant meeting point of tradition and modern culture.

Photo : Janar Puuram

Seto Kingdom Day

Saatse küla

Saturday, 2 August

Seto Kingdom Day is a one-of-a-kind celebration of the Seto people, an indigenous Finno-Ugric community from southeastern Estonia. The day is packed with leelo singing – recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage – folk dancing, traditional dress and hearty Seto cuisine.

Each year, a symbolic “king”, or Ülemsootska, is elected in a colourful ceremony. Visitors can browse handmade crafts, witness age-old rituals and soak up the resilient, joyful spirit of Seto culture.

Photo : Andrea Forlani

Augustibluus Blues Festival

Haapsalu

From Friday, 1 August to Sunday, 3 August

Augustibluus is the biggest blues festival in the Baltics, transforming the medieval town of Haapsalu into a soulful playground of rhythm and electric performances. Gigs are spread across seven atmospheric venues – from the 13th-century Episcopal Castle to cosy cafés and the town’s old train station – giving the festival its unmistakable charm.

This year’s headliners include blues heavyweights Chris Cain and Curtis Salgado. Whether you’re a diehard fan or just dipping in, Augustibluus delivers smooth sounds and a laid-back coastal buzz.

Tartu Food and Wine Festival

Central Tartu

From Friday, 8 August to Saturday, 9 August

This two-day gourmet festival in the heart of Tartu brings together Estonia’s top chefs, food trucks and sommeliers for a feast of flavours and good vibes. Expect a bustling food court, wine tastings, pop-up restaurants and live music.

Highlights include dishes from standout spots like Austerium and PaperTiger, international wine pairings, tasting sessions and even quiz nights. For those keen to explore beyond the city, the programme also offers countryside tours and farm visits – a delicious way to sample local produce and rural charm.

Photo : Evelin Lumi / Tartu toidu- ja veinifestival

Onion Route Buffet Day

Onion Route area, Sibulatee

Saturday, 13 September

Each September, families along Estonia’s historic Onion Route throw open their doors and gardens for a weekend of pop-up buffets serving up homemade delights. Expect onion pies, smoked fish, wild mushrooms, venison and jars of preserves – all crafted from recipes passed down through generations.

More than just a food event, it’s a celebration of rural life, storytelling and warm hospitality in one of the country’s most culturally rich corners. Bring your appetite – and a sense of adventure.

Photo : Andrea Forlani

Whether you’re after a weekend escape or a cross-country cultural adventure, Estonia’s summer is packed with unforgettable experiences. Each event offers a fresh way to connect with the country’s spirit – through music, food, folklore or simply the joy of being outdoors. So mark your calendars, pack your bags and get ready to make the most of summer 2025. It’s shaping up to be one to remember.

