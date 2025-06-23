Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

23 June – 29 June 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Midsummer’s Eve
Estonian Open Air Museum, Vabaõhumuuseumi tee 12, Tallinn
Monday, 23 June, from 7:00PM to 12:00AM
Celebrate Midsummer’s Eve at the Estonian Open Air Museum with an unforgettable journey through Estonia’s rich cultural history. From lively folk dancing and music performances to historic reenactments and traditional bonfires, the evening offers something for all ages. Enjoy storytelling, games, concerts, local food and a festive parade – all set against the scenic seaside backdrop. Come with family or friends, bring your reusable dishes and embrace the magic of midsummer the way Estonians have for generations!
Tickets for the event are priced at €30 for adults, €25 for discounted admission and €60 for families, while children up to 8 years old can join the celebration free of charge; entry is also free with the Tallinn Card.
PoCo Pop Art Tour
PoCo Museum, Rotermanni 2, Tallinn
Wednesday, 25 June, from 11:00AM to 12:30PM
Join a guided tour at PoCo – the Pop Culture Museum – and dive into a vibrant world of art, music, film and digital culture. Led by an engaging guide, the tour offers fascinating insights into iconic works and personalities featured in the museum. Discover behind-the-scenes stories, explore interactive exhibits and get a deeper understanding of how pop culture continues to influence our lives today. Perfect for visitors of all ages, the guided tour brings PoCo’s dynamic collections to life in a fun and memorable way.
Tallinn Old Town Bar Crawl
Cork Baar, 3 Olevimägi, Tallinn
Saturday, 28 June, from 8:00PM until late
Experience the vibrant nightlife of Tallinn’s Old Town with a guided bar crawl that brings together an international crowd and local party guides who know the city inside out. The night kicks off with a welcome drink and ice-breaking introductions at the first bar, followed by visits to five more venues — each offering a free drink and exclusive discounts. From hidden gems to the city’s hottest spots, every stop adds a new twist to the adventure, ending with free entry to a nightclub.
Tickets are €19 (plus fee) for general admission and €16 (plus fee) for students.
Estonia vs Kosovo: Women’s National Team Match
Kadrioru Staadion, Roheline aas 24, Tallinn
Saturday, 28 June, from 5:00PM
The Estonian women’s national team will face Kosovo in two international friendlies at Kadriorg Stadium in Tallinn on June 28 and July 1. The teams have met six times before, with Estonia winning their most recent encounter 2–1 last year, thanks to goals from Vlada Kubassova and Kristina Teern. The first match kicks off at 17:00 on June 28, and the rematch will take place at 19:00 on July 1. Gates open one hour before kickoff.
Tickets are available via Piletilevi and the Estonian Football Association website – standard tickets are €5 and discounted tickets are €3 (for those born 1999–2013 or in 1960 or earlier, with valid ID). Children born in 2014 or later can attend for free.
Tallinn Rock Festival 2025
Unibet Arena, Paldiski Mnt 104B, Tallinn
From Friday, 27 June to Saturday, 28 June
Tallinn Rock Festival is set to shake the Unibet Arena with a heavyweight line-up spanning classic rock to heavy metal. Headliners include genre giants Powerwolf, Kreator and Dream Theater, joined by a mix of international acts and up-and-coming Estonian talent. With two stages – one indoors, one outdoors – running side by side, the music rolls on from 3pm to 12.30am each day. Expect plenty of food and drink stalls to keep you fuelled throughout.
