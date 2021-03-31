An Estonian band to organise a pandemic-inspired online music festival

An Estonian music duo, called Glow After Dark, is organising an online music festival – a three-day online gathering that is inspired by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to the band, the event will “include performances by singer-songwriters from all around the world, discussions with life coaches, organic farmers and tattoo artists, and even a virtual open mic night”.
The organisers say the event will last from 9-11 April and it will host nine sessions in total. It’s open to anyone in the world to attend, free of charge.
The event will be hosted using Crowdcast, a live streaming platform that allows viewers to tune in and watch the show directly from their browser.
“All attendees will be required to register in advance and attend the event via a link that will arrive in their email ten minutes prior to the start of the event,” the organisers said.
Glow After Dark was founded by Lithuanian singer-songwriter Dorotėja Kravčenkaitė and Estonian actor-beatboxer Cardo Thomas Sommerhage. The couple currently lives in the Estonian resort town, Pärnu.
Cover: Dorotėja Kravčenkaitė and Cardo Thomas Sommerhage.