Maria Seletskaja. Photo by Kiur Kaasik.

Estonian conductor Maria Seletskaja becomes the music director of the English National Ballet

By / / Leave a Comment / Culture / 2 minutes of reading
Culture section is brought to you by  

Estonian Maria Seletskaja, a former ballet dancer turned conductor, has been appointed the new music director of the English National Ballet.

Seletskaja will work closely with Aaron S. Watkin, the artistic director of the institution, in overseeing the creative direction and quality of music at the English National Ballet and the English National Ballet Philharmonic.

Seletskaja, who was born in the Estonian resort town of Narva-Jõesuu, started her career as a professional ballet dancer, performing as a soloist with leading companies including the Estonian National Ballet, Staatsballett Berlin, Zurich Ballet and the Royal Ballet of Flanders, while simultaneously pursuing her studies in piano, violin, music theory, harmony and orchestration.

She was an assistant conductor at Stuttgart Ballet where she made her conducting debut in April 2017. Since 2018, Maria has dedicated herself to conducting, working with prestigious ballet companies including the National Ballet of Canada where she was conductor-in-residence; the San Francisco Ballet; the Royal Danish Ballet, and most recently, the Paris Opera Ballet.

“Taking up the position of music director at the English National Ballet marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in my professional life, which I am thrilled about,” Seletskaja said in a statement.

Maria Seletskaja. Photo by Kiur Kaasik.

Seletskaja graduated from the Tallinn Ballet School in 2002 and continued her studies at St Petersburg Vaganova Ballet Academy. From 2003 to 2006, she studied choreography at Tallinn University. She studied music theory harmony, and orchestration at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. During her final years as a dancer, she was also an assistant conductor at Stuttgart Ballet where she made her conducting debut in April 2017.

In 2022, she completed her master’s studies in orchestral conducting with conductor Arvo Volmer at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre.

About The Author

Silver Tambur
Silver Tambur is the cofounder and Editor-in-Chief of Estonian World. He has previously studied journalism at the University of Tartu, and politics and society at the Birkbeck College, University of London. Silver has been the editor at the Estonian Public Broadcasting’s news service in English, as well as contributing for the Business Sense magazine in the UK, Deutsche Welle and Radio New Zealand. You can also follow him on Twitter and like his page on Facebook. You can write to Silver at silver@estonianworld.com.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top