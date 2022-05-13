Trad Attack! at Vaba Lava Narva. Photo by Andrea Forlani.

Gallery: Tallinn Music Week in pictures

Tallinn Music Week, a new music and city festival that took place from 4-8 May in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, and border town Narva, hosted almost 200 performers from 28 countries and attracted over 17,000 visitors; Andrea Forlani captured some of the moments for Estonian World.

The annual new music festival and conference, running since 2009, this time hosted 192 artists from 28 countries and 974 music and culture industry professionals from all over the world. The event drew over 17,000 visits – over 10,000 in Tallinn and almost 7,000 in Narva, a town of 55,000 mainly Russian-speaking people that sits at the Estonian-Russian border.

A Ukrainian pop star, Ivan Dorn, opened the festival in Tallinn’s Telliskivi Creative City. “Let us dance, in defiance of the enemy. We need to rejoice a little. They expect us to sink into our anxiety, sadness and grief, but we won’t give in,” he later told the Estonian Public Broadcasting’s evening news programme.

Ivan Dorn performing at the Tallinn Music Week’s opening concert. Photo by Andrea Forlani.

Helen Sildna, the festival’s founder, said the “desire for optimism, the desire for spending time together – dancing, talking, celebrating – was felt strongly” at the events.

“The strongest manifestation of ‘togetherness’ was felt at the Russian Orthodox Church in Narva, at the ‘Give Us Peace’ concert of Arvo Pärt’s music performed by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and Tõnu Kaljuste. Standing there, at the border of the EU, together with people from around the world, as well as the local community, made us feel as if for a second the gravitation point of the world was right there, in our joint call for peace,” she said in a statement.

Tallinn Music Week’s founder Helen Sildna (left) with Piret Hartman from the Estonian culture ministry at the festival’s opening ceremony at Fotografiska. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
Katarina Barruk at Club of Different Rooms in Tallinn. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
Brave Noises at Philly Joe’s Jazz Club in Tallinn. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
Narva Railway Station during the Tallinn Music Week 2022. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
DB4 at Joaorg beach house in Narva. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
Arvo Pärt “Da pacem Domine”, Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste at the Resurrection of Christ Orthodox Cathedral in Narva. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
Jaakko Autio’s sound installation “On The Border / Rajalla” at the former Kreenholm factory in Narva. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
An art exhibition, “Where is the body?” at Narva Art Residency. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
NEØV at Vaba Lava Narva. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
Mari Kalkun at Vaba Lava Narva. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
Curly Strings at Vaba Lava Narva. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
Onions Belte at Vaba Lava Narva. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
Trad Attack! at Vaba Lava Narva. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
Jonas Bjerre (Denmark), Alex Maiolo (US) and Erki Pärnoja (Estonia) performing “Themes For Great Cities” at Narva Art Residency. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
Tallinn Music Week event by the former Kreenholm factory in Narva. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
Maris Pihlap at Vaba Lava Narva. Photo by Andrea Forlani.
Special night train taking visitors from Narva back to Tallinn. Photo by Andrea Forlani.

The next Tallinn Music Week is scheduled to take place from 10-14 May 2023.

