Live: Estonia chooses its 2026 Eurovision song entry

Estonia chooses its Eurovision 2026 entry at the Eesti Laul final on 14 February, broadcast live by Estonian World.*
Twelve finalists. Two rounds. One ticket to Europe’s biggest stage.
The final’s running order is built for drama: from Clicherik & Mäx’s opening punch with “Jolly Roger” to Stockholm Cowboys closing the night with “Last Man Standing.” In between come established names and returning favourites – including NOËP, Getter Jaani and Vanilla Ninja – in a line-up that mixes radio polish, darker alt-pop and full-throttle spectacle.
But this is not just another TV show. It is the front door to Eurovision 2026, the 70th edition of the contest, set for Vienna, Austria, at Wiener Stadthalle, with semi-finals on 12 and 14 May and the grand final on 16 May 2026.
Estonia enters the season with pride and unfinished ambition. The country has won Eurovision once, in 2001, when Tanel Padar, Dave Benton and 2XL triumphed with “Everybody”. In recent years, Estonia’s record has been uneven, with qualification often hard-fought. Yet in 2025, Estonia finished third, with Tommy Cash’s “Espresso Macchiato” – its strongest placement in years – raising expectations for what could come next.
Tonight’s running order:
Clicherik & Mäx – “Jolly Roger”
Robert Linna – “Metsik Roos”
Grete Paia – “Taevas jäi üles”
Laura Prits – “Warrior”
Uliana – “Rhythm of Nature”
Ollie – “Slave”
Marta Pikani – “Kell kuus”
NOËP – “Days Like This”
Getter Jaani – “The Game”
ANT x Minimal Wind – “Wounds (Don’t Wanna Fall)”
Vanilla Ninja – “Too Epic to Be True”
Stockholm Cowboys – “Last Man Standing”
Fans can vote in three ways: by phone call, SMS, or online at eestilaul.vote. Phone voting is limited to Estonia, but web voting is open to supporters both in Estonia and abroad.
In round one, international jury and public votes are combined to select three superfinalists. Then the scoreboard resets – and in the superfinal, the winner is decided entirely by the public.
* Please note that the winner of Eesti Laul 2026 is Vanilla Ninja with their song “Too Epic To Be True”; the band will represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna.