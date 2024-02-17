Video: 5miinust and Puuluup to represent Estonia at Eurovision 2024

Estonian hip-hop band 5miinust and folk duo Puuluup will represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Sweden with their Estonian-language song “(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi” (“we don’t know anything about (these) drugs”).
5miinust and Puuluup won the Eesti Laul – Estonia’s song contest to determine the country’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest – with a combined jury and public vote.
5miinust is an Estonian hip-hop band formed in 2015 in Võsu, a small municipality in Estonia’s Lääne-Viru county. Puuluup is an Estonian modern folk duo consisting of Ramo Teder and Marko Veisson. The band has an ever-growing cult following in Estonia, attracting fans with their somewhat surreal, choreographed performances and talharpa (bowed harp) playing.
Their joint song “(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi” was one of only three Estonian-language songs in the Eesti Laul final, held on 17 February in Tallinn – the rest of the competing songs were sung in English. The song will also be the first Estonian-language entry at Eurovision since 2013, when Estonia was represented by Birgit Õigemeel with “Et uus saaks alguse”.
Estonia has won Eurovision once
Estonia has taken part in the Eurovision Song Contest since 1994. The country won the contest once, in 2001, when Tanel Padar, Dave Benton & 2XL scored a total of 198 points with the song “Everybody”, written by Ivar Must and Maian-Anna Kärmas. Estonia became the first country from the former Soviet Union to win the contest.
The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will take place from 7 to 11 May in Malmö, Sweden, after the country won the 2023 contest with the song “Tattoo” by Loreen.