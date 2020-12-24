As it is 24 December and Christmas Eve (the day Estonians celebrate Christmas, unlike the Anglo-Saxons who celebrate it on 25 December), Estonian World is bringing you ten Estonian Christmas songs for your enjoyment or background music.
Liis Lemsalu – Sel ööl on tunne (This Night Has A Feeling)
Beyond Beyond – Lumeingli laul (The Song Of A Snow Angel)
Riho Sibul – Jõulusoovid (Christmas Wishes)
Liisi Koikson – Jõuluunistused (Christmas Dreams)
BIRGIT – Saanisõit/Aisakell (Sleigh Ride/Jingle Bell)
Mari Pokinen & youth orchestra Reaalmazoor – No näed (So You See)
Ott Rõngas – Piparkoogid ahjus (Gingerbread In The Oven)
Mari Kalkun & Riho Sibul – Puhas lumi (Pristine Snow)
Karl-Erik Taukar – Tähti Täis On Öö (The Night’s Full Of Stars)
Linalakk & Äge Brass – Jõulutunne (A Christmas Feeling)
Cover: A screenshot from “Eia’s Christmas at Phantom Owl Farm”, an Estonian Christmas-themed family movie that also features Liis Lemsalu’s “This Night Has A Feeling” as one of the soundtrack songs.