Young Estonians abroad have a chance to connect with their origin

A youth exchange called “Back to our roots” brings together 30 young people aged 18-30 of Estonian origin: 20 living abroad and 10 from Estonia; the programme is due to take place from 11-22 September 2022, the application deadline is 3 July.
The youth exchange is organised by the organisation called Brotherhood of Adventurers, coordinated by Estonian Youth Work Centre and financed by the compatriots’ programme of the Estonian education and research ministry.
The goal for all the activities is to bridge the gap between an expat and their Estonian roots. The programme aims to introduce the Estonian history and cultural heritage to young Estonians living abroad; teach participants the Estonian language in the non-formal learning environment; provide information about work and study opportunities in Estonia; give an overview of Estonian governance system. It also aims to create a network for young people of Estonian origin.
The programme involves various activities across Estonia.
The selected participants would have all their costs in Estonia covered.
