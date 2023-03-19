The Estonian Music Days festival to take place in Tallinn and Tartu

Estonia’s largest premiere festival, the Estonian Music Days, has announced the programme of contemporary music concerts taking place from 26 April to 7 May.
The two central themes of this year’s festival – “Soul and Spirit” – place different emphases in the concerts of Tallinn and Tartu which at the same time complement each other and create a common whole, the organisers said.
The artistic vision of the festival is shaped by composers Helena Tulve and Timo Steiner. “In my opinion, this year’s theme, ‘Soul and Spirit’, goes with music very naturally. We expect music to give us some special breath, soul movement, mental clarity, strength and freshness,” Steiner said in a statement.
Helena Tulve added that “music is part of being human, just like breathing. It often seems that there is nothing simpler and more self-explanatory than breathing, however, when we start focusing on ourselves, it may turn out that there is a long way to deep breathing”. “One of the goals of the Estonian Music Days is to give an opportunity to focus and take a breather with music, musicians, and music lovers,” she said.
The festival will feature world premieres by Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes, Evelin Seppar, Maria Rostovtseva, Tauno Aints, Lauri Jõeleht, Mariliis Valkonen, Jonas Tarm, Kristo Klaus, Marianna Liik, Ekke Västrik, Sander Saarmets, Age Veeroos, Jüri Tamverk, Malle Maltis, Arash Yazdani, Margo Kõlar, Liisa Hirsch, Märt-Matis Lill, Ülo Krigul and Liina Sumera.
An ensemble for New Music Tallinn, the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and many other orchestras and choirs will perform during the festival.
The festival has been organised by the Estonian Composers’ Union since 1979.