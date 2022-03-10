Video: Estonian folk singer Mari Kalkun releases a Ukraine-themed song

Mari Kalkun, one of the best known Estonian folk music singer-songwriters, has released a song, “Somewhere There’s War”, that she created following the Russian invasion of Ukraine; with the song, the artist calls upon to support Ukrainians.
The singer said she “sat down at the piano and came up with the song” on the second night of the aggression; the song was produced at the artist’s home studio.
“My heart is aching, but instead of crying I decided to sing. This song revealed itself to me on the night of 25 February, just after the stormy events began. Everyone is helping now, as they can and can do. I’m sending lots of love and resilience to the brave Ukrainians,” Kalkun said in a statement, adding that “freedom has never before felt so tender and powerful”.
The artist called upon people to support Ukrainians via “For Ukraine!” campaign, run by the Estonian Refugee Council, NGO Mondo and the Ukrainian Cultural Centre of Estonia.
For making music and accompanying herself, Kalkun uses the kannel, the piano, the accordion and the guitar, but sometimes also pipes, whistles and various experimental instruments.
In 2018, the Guardian included her third album “Ilmamõtsan” among the ten best “world music” albums of 2018 – a list otherwise dominated by African, Middle Eastern and Caribbean artists.