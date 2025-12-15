Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

15 December – 21 December 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Tallinn University Christmas Concert
Tallinna Metodisti kirik, Narva 51, Tallinn
Monday, 15 December, from 5.30 pm
As Christmas edges closer, this is your cue to slow the pace, tune in and share a moment that gently softens the year behind us. Tallinn University invites everyone to a free Christmas concert, “Our Life in This World…”, a festive evening built on the simple idea that one joyful moment can reconcile even the heaviest memories.
Bringing together BFM soloists, university choirs and vocal ensembles alongside the Tallinn University Symphony Orchestra, the concert is led by a lineup of respected conductors and musicians. Expect Estonian-language and Estonia-inspired Christmas songs that glow with warmth and reflection, offering a calm, thoughtful counterpoint to the seasonal rush.
Think of it as an open invitation to pause, breathe – and enjoy the quiet pleasure of being together.
Rachines Rebelles Wine Tasting
Veino, Tallinn
Wednesday, 17 December, from 7 pm
Veino’s wine evening series continues with a special tasting spotlighting Racines Rebelles – Luxembourg’s first low-intervention winery, aptly translated as Rebellious Roots. Founded by sommelier Kaja Kohv, the project marries Estonian sensibility with Luxembourg terroir, producing elegant, characterful wines from local grape varieties including Elbling, Auxerrois and Pinot Blanc. Alongside the wines, Kohv also crafts a small-batch apple cider made from fruit picked from century-old trees.
Hosted at Veino, one of Tallinn Old Town’s most atmospheric wine bars, the two-hour evening includes light snacks, six distinctive wines and one cider, all personally introduced by the winemaker. The event will be held in Estonian, with some on-the-spot translation available.
Seven Champagne Tasting
Veino, Tallinn
Thursday, 18 December, from 7.00 pm
Veino’s legendary Thursday wine nights sign off for the year with a genuinely once-in-a-lifetime finale – and it’s as bold as it sounds. Expect an extraordinary champagne tasting featuring eight champagnes, seven grape varieties and seven different houses, all poured in a single evening.
Alongside the familiar stars – Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Meunier – you’ll taste rare champagne grapes that account for only a tiny sliver of production: Arbane, Petit Meslier, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Gris. Served as half-glasses, the lineup moves from single-grape expressions to a final blend bringing all seven varieties together.
The experience lasts around two to three hours and includes light snacks plus all eight champagnes, guided with insight, enthusiasm and a healthy dose of fizz-fuelled curiosity. The event will be held in Estonian, but English-speaking guests are warmly welcomed, with on-the-spot translation available – and if the room agrees, the evening may even switch entirely to English.
This exact concept sold out in half a day last year. This time it’s bigger – and spaces are limited. Booking early is strongly advised.
Pre-Christmas Gourmet Market
Arsenal Keskus, Tallinn
Friday, 19 December from 12 pm
Just days before Christmas, the Arsenal atrium turns into a cosy, festive market, filled with seasonal scents and tables piled high with gourmet treats – mostly from local producers. The Pre-Christmas Gourmet Market is the ideal spot to stock up on everything you need for the festive table, from Christmas essentials to indulgent specialities, while also solving those last-minute gift dilemmas with something properly edible.
Expect comforting classics, true gourmet delights and plenty of inspiration for putting together a Christmas feast that actually lives up to the hype.
Christmas and Wine Meetup
Rataskaevu 6, Tallinn
Sunday 21 December, from 3 pm
Industry folk, with Christmas just around the corner and diaries filling up fast, consider this a friendly nudge to pause, clink glasses and squeeze in one last get-together before the festive whirlwind takes over. Veino is opening its doors for an Industry Night, with a wine tasting featuring some seriously good bottles, priced at €25 per person.
The afternoon also brings a Christmas raffle with playful prizes from local businesses, followed by plenty of time to unwind, chat and catch up. Festive outfits are encouraged, good vibes are guaranteed, and the schedule is designed to flow effortlessly – from arrivals to wine, surprises and a cosy finish together.
If you’d like to join, simply message the organisers with your name and phone number to sign up.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.